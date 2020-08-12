Oklahoma chief resigns after alleged threat by board member

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Steve Bickley has resigned in a letter to the board effective Friday.

He says he was threatened by Allen McCall, another board member, who sent him an email accusing him of imposing his personal anti-death penalty beliefs on the board and staff.

According to Tulsa World, in the email to Bickley, McCall said he would move for his termination and would ask to appear before the state’s multicounty grand jury to present evidence of multiple law violations by Bickley and others.

In his letter of resignation, Bickley said he could no longer tolerate his work environment.

The board has appointed Deputy Director Melinda Romero as interim director pending the outcome of a search for Bickley’s replacement.