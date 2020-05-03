Oklahoma Capitol to reopen to public on limited basis

FILE – In a Monday, May 13, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference, in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Capitol will reopen to the public on a limited basis Monday, May 4, 2020 as the Legislature prepares to return after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall said Saturday that the public can enter the Capitol building starting 10 a.m. Monday, after being screened and under social distancing and health safety protocols.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrock, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Capitol will reopen to the public on a limited basis as the Legislature prepares to return after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall said Saturday that the public can enter the Capitol building starting 10 a.m. Monday after being screened and under social distancing and health safety protocols.

The Legislature has been closed since mid-March except for two days.

The state Health Department has reported more than 3,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 238 deaths.