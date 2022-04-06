OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Oklahoma State Election Board announced Wednesday that candidates filing for the upcoming 2022 election can do so starting later this month at the state capitol.

According to a news release from the state election board, filing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13-15 at the State Capitol, located at 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Officials said candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, and district attorney offices will file with the Secretary of the State Election Board on the ground floor of the state capitol. Candidates filing for county offices will be required to file at their local County Election Board office.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in the release that candidate filing packets for all offices are available on the state election board’s website and can also be given in person at election board offices. To file for office, candidates must submit the following:

Declaration of Candidacy – signed and notarized;

Filing Fee (cashier’s check or certified check only) or a Petition Supporting Candidacy;

Required Supplemental Forms (if applicable).

“Party affiliation requirements and residency requirements for State Senator, State Representative and County Commissioner have been modified due to redistricting. Also, some candidates’ districts may have changed,” Ziriax said in the release. “Those with questions or concerns regarding their eligibility should consult an attorney or their legal counsel.”

For more information about candidate filings, visit the 2022 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website or contact the state’s election board at 405-521-2391 or email info@elections.ok.gov.