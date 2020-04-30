Oklahoma business remains closed because of coronavirus fear

Lonnie Sullivan covers his face with a mask while getting a haircut at The Barber Shop in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Friday, April 24, 2020. The shop was among several allowed to reopen in a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some Oklahoma businesses remain closed out of fear of exposure to the coronavirus, even though the governor has said they can reopen.

Many personal care businesses were allowed to reopen last Friday while restaurants that practice social distancing and follow sanitation rules can reopen this Friday.

Massage therapist Syd Lowery in Norman says she’s terrified and won’t resume business while her family gets by on savings and a check from the federal government.

She and her husband have applied for unemployment but she says they’ve “seen nothing.”

The state has reported more than 3,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 222 deaths.