Oklahoma business remains closed because of coronavirus fear

JP Wilson, owner of Falcone’s Pizzeria, sets out hand sanitizer on a table at his restaurant Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City, as he prepares to open the dining room to customers. Falcone’s has provided curbside and delivery service during the coronavirus pandemic and will open their dining room Friday, May 1, 2020, when restaurants in Oklahoma City are allowed to reopen. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some Oklahoma businesses remain closed out of fear of exposure to the coronavirus, even though the governor has said they can reopen.

Many personal care businesses were allowed to reopen last Friday while restaurants that practice social distancing and follow sanitation rules can reopen this Friday.

Massage therapist Syd Lowery in Norman says she’s terrified and won’t resume business while her family gets by on savings and a check from the federal government.

She and her husband have applied for unemployment but she says they’ve “seen nothing.”

As of Thursday, the state had reported more than 3,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 222 deaths.