Oklahoma boy breaks down after taking last chemo pill

9-year-old boy is cancer free after three year battle with leukemia

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy is celebrating being cancer-free after a 3-year battle with leukemia.

Steven Cotter Jr. was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2016, his mother Ashley Cotter told FOX 35 News. She posted a video to Facebook of Steven taking his very last chemo treatment — and the boy can’t hold back his tears of joy.

Ashley Cotter told FOX 35 News that Steven has big plans for his future.

“He always says he’s gonna work on being a NBA basketball player. He’s very passionate about basketball. Through his treatment, that was one thing he never let cancer make him quit. He played through it all!!!”

More from MyHighPlains.com: