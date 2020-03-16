Oklahoma bombing museum closes, Tulsa cancels large events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Public health concerns about the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in the temporary closing of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is temporarily banning events that would bring 250 or more people to city-owned facilities.

Museum officials and Bynum announced the closings Saturday.

The museum said the 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for April 19 will also be altered, but no plans were announced.

The ban on large events in Tulsa is in place until April 15. The vast majority of people recover from the virus within weeks.