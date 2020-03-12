Oklahoma Board of Regents denounces use of racial slurs

NORMAN, Okla. (The Oklahoman) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has called racial slurs that two professors used in their classrooms “disgusting.”

The Oklahoman reports that Chairman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes on Tuesday read a statement from the board addressing the recent incidents during the board’s first meeting since dozens of students staged a sit-in outside the university’s administrative offices.

The school’s black student leaders organized the sit-in after two professors sparked outrage by using the N-word during lectures last month.

More than 100 protesters filled the school’s administration building until an agreement was reached with school administrators.