Oklahoma-based airman is state’s third coronavirus case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is confirming a third positive case of the new coronavirus. Military officials identified the individual Thursday as an airman assigned to Altus Air Force Base who recently traveled to Seattle.

The three confirmed cases do not include two Utah Jazz NBA players who were in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder and tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Despite the positive tests, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said there were no immediate plans to shutter public schools or prohibit large gatherings.

Oklahoma’s two largest universities announced they are moving to online classes following spring break next week as a precaution.