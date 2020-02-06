Oklahoma authorities search for man after 2 bodies found

OKEMAH, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma authorities say they’re searching for a man after two people were found dead inside a burning home in Okfuskee County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a press release they’re searching for 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Green who was living at the home where the two bodies were discovered early Wednesday.

The bodies were found after someone called 911 to report a house fire.

The OSBI describes Green as a “person of interest.” Green is believed to be driving a 2013 white, four-door Chevrolet Impala with Oklahoma tag JQA391.