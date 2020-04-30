Oklahoma attorneys respond to absentee voting lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma have responded to a lawsuit filed last week, saying changing absentee voter requirements would jeopardize the security and integrity of the state’s elections.

The lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters seeks to allow voters to submit a signed statement under the penalty of perjury with their mail-in ballots, rather than requiring an affidavit signed by a notary public.

State attorneys said in a court filing that it would be absurd for voters to not have to provide verification for absentee ballots given the specifics of the state’s absentee voting process and legislative history.