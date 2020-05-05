Oklahoma attorney general: Governor overstepped authority

FILE – In this July 23, 2019 file photo, players play at poker tables in the casino at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his legal authority when he reached deals with two Native American tribes to allow sports gambling, and the federal government should reject the proposals, Attorney General Mike Hunter said Tuesday May 5, 2020. In a formal opinion and in a letter to the U.S. secretary of the interior, Hunter, a fellow Republican, wrote that the governor lacks the authority to authorize a form of gambling that is currently prohibited under state law. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his legal authority in gambling compacts with two tribes and urged the U.S. secretary of the interior to reject the deals.

Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a legal opinion Tuesday that says the governor lacks the authority to authorize sports gambling because it is prohibited under state law.

Hunter also wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior David Berhardt urging him to reject the agreements.

Stitt announced the new compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe last month.

Stitt’s office didn’t immediately comment on the opinion.