Oklahoma attorney general: Governor overstepped authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his legal authority in gambling compacts with two tribes and urged the U.S. secretary of the interior to reject the deals.
Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a legal opinion Tuesday that says the governor lacks the authority to authorize sports gambling because it is prohibited under state law.
Hunter also wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior David Berhardt urging him to reject the agreements.
Stitt announced the new compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe last month.
Stitt’s office didn’t immediately comment on the opinion.