Oklahoma attorney general convinced of Julius Jones’ guilt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general says he’s convinced of the guilt of a death row inmate whose case has drawn the attention of actors and athletes.

Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday released a summary of trial transcripts in the case of Julius Jones.

The 40-year-old was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the 1999 fatal shooting of 45-year-old Paul Howell in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Jones’ mother, along with officials from the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP, said Monday that they’re convinced Jones is innocent and received an unfair trial.