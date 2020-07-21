Oklahoma agency cites ‘technical glitch’ for drop in cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials say a technical glitch with the state’s COVID-19 data entry is resulting in artificially low numbers of confirmed positive coronavirus tests.

The Oklahoma State Health Department reported 168 new confirmed cases on Monday and 209 on Sunday.

Those numbers are well below the recent average in reported new cases, and the agency confirms they “do not reflect real-time data.”

The agency said in a statement Monday workers are dealing with outdated data systems that often rely on fax machines and manual data entry.

They say they expect a spike in numbers once the issue is resolved.