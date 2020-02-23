Oklahoma AG to dismiss federal opioid case, refile in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he plans to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against three opioid distributors that has been moved to federal court.

Hunter announced Friday that he intends to refile new lawsuits in state court against each company individually.

Hunter says the move comes after McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Corp. removed the state’s case from Cleveland County District Court to a federal court in Oklahoma City.

Hunter says he wants the case to be decided in Oklahoma and not folded in with thousands of other opioid lawsuits that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.