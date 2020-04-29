Oklahoma AG seeks audit of health department spending

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top prosecutor is seeking an investigative audit of the state Health Department over the agency’s spending of state-appropriated funds.

Attorney General Mike Hunter formally requested the audit Tuesday in a letter to State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd.

A spokesman for Hunter declined to elaborate on the request. But Hunter’s chief deputy warned the agency’s commissioner, Gary Cox, in a separate letter Tuesday about retaliating against employees who report “wrongful governmental activities” under the state’s Whistleblower Act.

A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Department of Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the audit.