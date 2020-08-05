Oklahoma AG says he will fight inmates’ attempts at release

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general said he will fight any challenges by inmates to gain freedom after a recent U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, saying that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of the state that includes mostly Tulsa.

The high court’s decision involved Jimcy McGirt, 71, who is serving a 500-year prison sentence for molesting a child.

The court ruled that McGirt shouldn’t have been tried in state court because he is an American Indian and the crimes was on Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss