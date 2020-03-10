Oklahoma AG says gambling revenue can’t be diverted

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general says in a legal opinion that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration cannot divert gambling revenue from tribal casinos into a trust while a dispute with the tribes is pending.

Attorney General Mike Hunter issued the opinion on Monday in response to a state lawmaker’s inquiry.

Hunter says gambling revenue received by the state must be allocated under the provisions of state law.

Under the law, 12% of the revenue goes to the state’s general fund, while the rest is deposited into a fund for public education.

Stitt had proposed putting the money in trust.

