Oklahoma AG refiles opioid litigation in rural county

DURANT, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general is refiling litigation against three opioid distributors in one of state’s counties hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Mike Hunter filed the lawsuits Friday in Bryan County in southeast Oklahoma.

The suits were previously filed as one case in Cleveland County.

But they were filed separately on Friday against AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson.

Hunter previously won a $465 million award from consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson in the first major opioid case to make it to trial.