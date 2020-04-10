Oklahoma adds 8 more coronavirus deaths, pushing toll to 88

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials say eight more people have died and more than 100 more have tested positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The figures released Friday bring the total number of people in the state who have COVID-19 to 1,794 and the number of deaths to 88.

Seven of the eight new deaths were people older than 65.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state has enough available hospital beds, intensive-care unit beds and ventilators to handle even the worst-case predictions for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms.