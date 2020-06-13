Officials: Tulsa virus spike linked to recent indoor events

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials in Oklahoma say a spike in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is linked to indoor events and are warning people attending such gatherings to take health precautions.

The Tulsa Health Department’s warning Friday comes eight days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

It has a listed seating capacity of over 19,000. Department spokesperson Leanne Stephens says an undetermined number of the latest coronavirus cases were linked to two recent indoor gatherings, but declined to name them.

She says the department has not had contact with the Trump campaign and the warning is unrelated to the planned rally.