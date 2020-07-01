Officials report 355 more coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials in Oklahoma are reporting 355 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma and two additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 14,112 cases and 389 deaths, up from 13,757 cases and 387 deaths reported Tuesday.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher, but many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The health department reported that there are 374 people hospitalized either with the illness or under investigation for it.