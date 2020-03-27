Officials: Marijuana dispensaries can offer curbside pickup

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Oklahoma state officials have decided medical marijuana dispensaries are prohibited from delivering during the new coronavirus pandemic, but they can offer curbside pickup with limited contact.

Dispensaries are considered “essential” businesses, which are exempt from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order that directs some businesses in counties with confirmed cases of people with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said in a statement that state law doesn’t allow medical marijuana to be delivered.

The Oklahoman reported Friday Medical marijuana patients can park outside a dispensary and their products will be brought to them.