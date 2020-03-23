Officials, administrators work to form remote learning plan

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) — Oklahoma education officials are working with administrators to form a remote-learning plan to prepare for the likely extended school shutdown amid public health concerns spurred by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education prohibited remote learning during the two-week closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak because of feasibility and equity concerns, particularly for students with disabilities and those who may lack access to the internet.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist told Tulsa World that remote learning makes it difficult to meet the needs of students with disabilities as mandated by federal law.