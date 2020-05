TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is suffering from a life threatening wound after he was shot Tuesday at a Oklahoma residence.

Sheriff Scott Walton said the child’s condition is unknown, but he will have his second surgery Wednesday.

A probable cause affidavit states that Keven Her, the child’s uncle, called 911.

He told dispatchers that a 3-year-old had been shot by a 9mm pistol.

He has been arrested and is being held in Rogers County jail.