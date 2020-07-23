Officers fatally shoot SUV passenger in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies and an Oklahoma City police officer opened fire on an SUV passenger during a traffic stop, killing him, after they say the man pointed a gun at them.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow told The Associated Press that two Cleveland County deputies pulled over the SUV for a traffic violation at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and the police officer stopped to help.

He says a deputy saw the back seat passenger point a gun, leading the three officers to open fire, killing him.

Withrow declined to release the man’s name or speculate as to his possible motive, but he noted that the man was white.

The driver and a minor in the SUV weren’t injured.