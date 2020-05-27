Officer to be disciplined for racist email about virus masks

NORMAN, Okla. (The Oklahoman) — A spokeswoman says an Oklahoma police officer will be disciplined for violating department policy when he responded to an email about coronavirus protective masks that were issued by sending racist images of people with white bags over their faces carrying torches, reminiscent of lynchings of blacks by the Ku Klux Klan.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen’s announcement on Tuesday comes as Norman police Officer Jacob McDonough remains on duty while the department’s internal affairs division investigates the email that he sent May 15 to about 250 colleagues.

It featured men dressed in KKK masks from Quentin Tarantino’s violent slave-revenge saga, “Django Unchained.”