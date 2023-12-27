OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it has submitted its report to the Oklahoma Legislature for the Fair Miles Oklahoma Pilot Program.

According to ODOT, Fair Miles Oklahoma is a research program designed to look at options for the state’s transportation funding needs for the future.

The report is the conclusion of 445 Oklahomans who drove and logged more than 1 million miles. The pilot program was aimed at exploring potential revenue streams for the state’s roads and bridges while promoting fairness and sustainability statewide.

“I’d like to express ODOT’s appreciation to the Task Force and more importantly the citizens of Oklahoma who chose to take part in this,” said Tim Gatz, Secretary of Transportation.“ The opportunity to generate meaningful information that will contribute to how we manage our transportation system and move forward in the future is something we do not take for granted.”

ODT said the results from the project will provide data that is aimed at assisting the legislature in how they decide to fund maintenance and improvements in the state’s transportation infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

The 445 voluntary participants represented 63 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. The overall makeup of the pilot participants included:

40% of participants who live in rural areas

Nearly 80% are PikePass customers

12% that are members of a Tribal Nation

Nearly 8% who live in households below the poverty line

ODOT gave an overview of the composition of vehicles registered into the program, which includes:

38 different vehicle makes

20 electric vehicles

17 hybrid vehicles

The average miles-per-gallon of participants was 22.35 mpg

A copy of the report can be found here or on the ODOT website, here.

More information on the Fair Miles Oklahoma Pilot Program can be found here.