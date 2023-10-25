GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation requests public input on Oklahoma’s first Active Transportation Plan. The plan looks at the needs of Oklahomans who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, skateboards, and more.

According to ODOT officials, the plan focuses on how active transportation can be improved through better policies, planning, design, and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities. Whether Oklahomans use active transportation regularly, rarely, or somewhere in between, public input and ideas are critical to developing the plan.

ODOT officials also stated that once public comments have been received, the final plan will be a policy document for ODOT staff and local officials to use and will include Oklahoman’s vision, goals, and recommendations. Improved health, better quality of life, equity, economic vitality, and reduced pollution are just a few of the benefits ODOT plans to achieve.

To submit comments about the plan, email bikeped@odot.org.