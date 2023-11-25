UPDATE: Saturday 5:29 p.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that its crews are mobilizing in Dewey, Custer, and Blaine counties to treat bridges and overpasses as precipitation moves into the area. More crews are on standby and ready to treat highways and bridges.

UPDATE: Saturday 4:31 p.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported that as of 11 a.m., its crews continued to treat slick and hazardous roads and bridges in Texas, Beaver, and Harper counties in Northwestern Oklahoma and addressed slick spots in Cimarron, Ellis, Woods, and Woodward counties.

ODOT advised drivers to allow plenty of time if traveling in these areas.

Original story:

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported that as of 7 a.m., its crews treated slick and hazardous roads and bridges in Texas and Beaver counties in the Panhandle and stated it will continue to do so until clear.

According to ODOT, “crews in the Western portions of the state are actively watching the weather system and will respond as precipitation is expected to potentially move further into the state.”

ODOT advised drivers to follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before heading out.

ODOT gave further cautions for motorists during snowy and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead, and allow extra time to reach destinations.