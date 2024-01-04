CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported hazardous road conditions in Cimarron County and parts of the Panhandle.

ODOT said its crews are currently treating slick and hazardous roads and bridges in Cimarron County and West Texas County in the Panhandle.

ODOT wanted to urge drivers to use caution or avoid travel in the area.

ODOT said its crews in the western and northern portions of the state are actively watching the weather system and “will respond as precipitation is expected to potentially move further across the state overnight.”

ODOT also offered these tips while driving during snowy and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment as crews need room to maneuver and can engage in plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time to reach destinations.

ODOT said forecasts and road conditions can be found here or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

Check here for today’s Amarillo, Canyon, and High Plains regional forecast and weather radar.