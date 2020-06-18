Norman cuts $865,000 from police budget amid calls to defund

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Norman City Council is slashing $865,000 from the police budget following hours of intense debate during a meeting that city leaders was rescheduled amid mounting calls from community members to defund the police.

The council passed three amendments that include cutting a total of $865,000 from the Norman Police Department.

That represents about 3.6% of the department’s $23 million budget.

Spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer says $630,000 of the money will be reallocated to community development programs and an additional $235,000 will be used to create an internal auditor position to track police overtime and outlays.