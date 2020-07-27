Norman council member targeted for recall resigns post

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A Norman city councilwoman targeted for recall by a group of citizens upset about her vote on police funding is resigning.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson announced in a Facebook post that her last day in office will be Aug. 11.

The Norman businesswoman said her decision is based on the fact that she’s moving from the district, which covers much of the city’s mostly rural east side.

Wilson, Norman Mayor Breea Clark and three other council members have been the target of a recall election by a group upset over a council vote to reallocate police funding.