Nonprofit funds lawyers to defend news media in 5 states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is placing attorneys in five states to help local media defend their rights to gather and report the news.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the group said its Local Legal Initiative will fund attorneys in Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

They will provide pro bono help to journalists.

Their work will include helping reporters gain access to public records and court proceedings.

The states were selected from submissions by more than 30 states, regions and territories.

The initiative is partially funded by a $10 million investment by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

