No new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma, virus cases top 4,000

Denise Gavitt, left, and Lauren Matheson, right, attend to clients at Gavitt’s salon, Beehive Salon, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Edmond, Okla., the first day hair salons have been allowed to reopen in Edmond following shutdowns due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there are no new COVID-19 deaths to report for the second straight day, as the number of cases in the state has surpassed 4,000.

The department said Monday the death toll remains at least 238.

Department officials have previously said deaths from small, rural counties sometimes take several days to report.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms and most of those infected recover.