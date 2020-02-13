No cause of death for man whose remains were found in Tucson

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has released a redacted autopsy report on an Oklahoma man whose remains were found in the Catalina Mountains in December.

It doesn’t list the cause of death of 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear, but the forensic toxicology report says the man had opioid analgesics and oxycodone in his system.

Brashear’s remains were discovered along a hiking trail in the Coronado National Forest outside Tucson.

The medical examiner’s 14-page report completed Jan. 2 but not released until Wednesday says “most of the remains exhibited evidence of carnivore damage and exposure to the environmental conditions.”

Authorities euthanized three mountain lions found feasting on Brashear’s remains, although the lions aren’t believed to have killed him. 

