NJ man who admitted smuggling turtles ordered to pay $350K

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $350,000 after he pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles that were illegally collected in Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old William T. Gangemi of Freehold, New Jersey, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Tulsa.

He was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and a $100,000 fine to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.