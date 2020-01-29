NJ man who admitted smuggling turtles ordered to pay $350K

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $350,000 after he pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles that were illegally collected in Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old William T. Gangemi of Freehold, New Jersey, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Tulsa.

He was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and a $100,000 fine to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss