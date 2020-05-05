Newspaper touted as Oklahoma’s oldest to close, virus cited

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — The newspaper touted as the oldest in Oklahoma is closing. In a front page column titled “To Our Readers,” The Edmond Sun announced Saturday it would merge with The Norman Transcript.
The column cited a drop in advertising revenue as businesses struggle economically because of shutdowns related to the coronavirus.
The Edmond Sun’s website says it first published in 1889, just months after a land run opened the then Indian Territory to white settlers and nearly 20 years before statehood.