Newspaper touted as Oklahoma’s oldest to close, virus cited

Cars drive past the closed offices of the Edmond Sun Monday, May 4, 2020, in Edmond, Okla. In a “To Our Readers” column, The Edmond Sun announced it would merge with The Norman Transcript with that newspaper providing its news coverage. The column cited the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — The newspaper touted as the oldest in Oklahoma is closing. In a front page column titled “To Our Readers,” The Edmond Sun announced Saturday it would merge with The Norman Transcript.

The column cited a drop in advertising revenue as businesses struggle economically because of shutdowns related to the coronavirus.

The Edmond Sun’s website says it first published in 1889, just months after a land run opened the then Indian Territory to white settlers and nearly 20 years before statehood.