Newspaper apologizes after April Fools’ prank causes panic

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) — An Oklahoma newspaper has apologized and retracted a story that was intended as an April Fools’ prank that claimed students in a Tulsa-area school district must repeat their current grade level.

The Sapulpa Times said Wednesday that the Sapulpa School District is requiring students to repeat their current school year.

The story has since been removed.

Tulsa World reported Thursday that the school district says it received calls and messages from worried parents.

Micah Choquette, the owner and editor of the Sapulpa Times, has apologized, calling the prank a poor attempt at an April Fools’ joke that turned sour.