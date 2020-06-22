New coronavirus cases in Oklahoma break days old record

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 478 to a new record while one additional death was recorded due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported the number of confirmed cases is now 10,515, up from 10,037 on Saturday and the death toll stands at 369.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The previous record of 450 new cases in one day was set on Thursday.