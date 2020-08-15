Nearly 800 more reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Health Department reports nearly 800 additional coronavirus cases in the state and six more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The department on Friday reported 46,897 cases and 644 deaths, increases from 46,103 cases and 638 deaths on Thursday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department said there are 6,971 active cases, 161 more than Thursday.