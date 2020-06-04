Nearly 50 arrested after protests in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

Demonstrators chant outside the Norman Police Department on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Norman, Okla., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers May 25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Tulsa and Oklahoma City say they arrested 49 people during several days of protests in the state’s two largest cities.

Nearly half of the arrests happened Friday night in Oklahoma City when protesters marched to a downtown police station and some in the crowd started clashing with officers.

Most arrests were for disorderly conduct and rioting. Eight people were arrested in Tulsa: one on Sunday, four on Monday and three on Tuesday.

Most were charged with obstructing police. Demonstrations in both cities over the past several days were mostly peaceful.