National Guard soldiers activated for Trump rally in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — As many as 250 Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers are being activated to help provide security during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the guardsmen will be used as a “force multiplier” to help secure safety zones around the downtown BOK Center where the rally is to be held.

Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Geoff Legler says the guardsmen will be unarmed but will carry shields, batons and pepper spray in case they need to protect themselves.

Franklin says officers from multiple law enforcement agencies also will help provide security.