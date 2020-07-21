Murder charge filed in connection with Oklahoma cold case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — First-degree murder charges have been filed against an Oklahoma inmate in connection with a 33-year-old stabbing death in Lincoln County.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Monday that charges were filed against 55-year-old Earl Wayne Wilson.

Hunter says DNA obtained from a cigarette butt left at the crime scene helped investigators crack the cold case.

Paul Aikman was found stabbed to death at rest stop on the Turner Turnpike in 1985.

Wilson is currently in prison for unrelated crimes.

Court records don’t indicate whether Wilson has been assigned an attorney.