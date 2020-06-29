Mother of man who died after being tased 27 times files suit

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mother of a man who died in 2018 days after being shot 27 times by Tulsa police with stun guns has filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

Roma Snowball-Presley, the mother of 25-year-old Joshua Harvey, said Friday that she’s not seeking money, but justice, adding that police must pay for what happened.

Harvey died in August 2018, three days after he was shot with stun guns by officers when Harvey broke a glass door and entered a bank after first running from officers investigating reports that he was acting erratically and wandering onto a city street.