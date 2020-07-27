More younger Oklahomans dying of COVID-19 raises concern

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a sign applauding health care workers is displayed outside the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The head of coronavirus response at the university medical center says an increase in the number of younger Oklahomans dying as a result of the illness caused by the virus has become a worry. Dr. Dale Bratzler said Friday, July 24, 2020, that even though most deaths remain in the 65 and older age group, the increase in deaths among those 36-49 years old shows it can kill younger people as well. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of coronavirus response at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center says an increase in the number of younger Oklahoma residents dying as a result of the virus has become a worry.

Dr. Dale Bratzler said Friday that even though most deaths remain in the 65 and older age group, the increase in deaths among those 36-49 years old shows it can kill younger people as well.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says that 3.3%, about 16 of the total 484 deaths due to the virus were 36-49.

Four of the 39 deaths in the past week, or 9.75%, are in that age group.