More younger Oklahomans dying of COVID-19 raises concern

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of coronavirus response at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center says an increase in the number of younger Oklahoma residents dying as a result of the virus has become a worry.
Dr. Dale Bratzler said Friday that even though most deaths remain in the 65 and older age group, the increase in deaths among those 36-49 years old shows it can kill younger people as well.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says that 3.3%, about 16 of the total 484 deaths due to the virus were 36-49.
Four of the 39 deaths in the past week, or 9.75%, are in that age group.