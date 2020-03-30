More than 50 new Oklahoma coronavirus cases, one new death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 50 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death are being reported in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday that the number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 17 with at least 481 cases, up from 16 deaths and 429 confirmed cases on Sunday.

The report comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday joined other governors in requiring air travelers from New York and other virus hot spots to self-quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the state.

The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.