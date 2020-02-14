More Oklahoma inmates freed after state reviewed sentences

Prison officers are using force more often on inmates in Texas. Angela Piazza for The Texas Tribune

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — More Oklahoma inmates have been released under a law that directs a state board to review sentences of those in prison for crimes that would not be considered felonies if charged today.

The Oklahoman reports that the law, which took effect in November, gives the state Pardon and Parole Board authority to establish an accelerated, single stage docket to review sentences.

Under Oklahoma’s expedited commutation docket, 124 inmates, 83 men and 41 women, were released Thursday.

Elizabeth Bijelic is one of those inmates.

The 28-year-old was reunited with her 2-month-old daughter, whom she said she gave birth to while serving a three-year sentence for drug possession.