OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the first-degree murder trial of an Oklahoma City man who is charged in the 2018 death of his 3-month-old son.

Court records show the jury deadlocked early Saturday on the murder charge against 23-year-old Deion Reed, but found him not guilty of child abuse in the death of Dexter Reed.

Defense attorney Joi Miskel told The Oklahoman that she appreciates “the jury’s hard work,” while prosecutors said they will re-try Reed on the murder charge.