Medical examiner identifies bodies as missing Tulsa toddlers

In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 photo, mourners grieve at a makeshift memorial at the spot where Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, walked down to Mingo Creek at the Shoreline Apartments in Tulsa. Okla. Police said Wednesday a body found in an east Tulsa creek is believed to be that of a second missing toddler who disappeared with his sister last week. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office has confirmed that two bodies found in Tulsa-area waterways are sibling toddlers who have been missing since last week.

Three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 2-year-old brother were last spotted alive on May 22.

Police on Tuesday found a girl’s body in the Arkansas River and a boy was located Wednesday in a nearby creek.

The medical examiner’s office said Friday that the bodies are those of Miracle and Tony.

Their 24-year-old mother, Donisha Willis, was arrested the day they went missing on charges of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer.